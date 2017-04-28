What’s next for the LRT

Unless the costs of running the LRT in Hamilton are too high, the light rail transit construction will go ahead. City councillors can still squash it with a vote next spring, but project officials are confident it’s full speed ahead.

Paul Johnson head’s up the city’s LRT project and says the clincher was adding the extension to Eastgate Square but that move brings with it added costs.

Later this summer or early fall the bid process will start. Companies are not only bidding to build the LRT but to operate and maintain it as well.

Best case scenario, shovels in the ground in early 2019 and with 5 years of construction the LRT from Eastgate Square to McMaster University should be up and running sometime in the middle of 2024.

“In terms of the route it’s Eastgate, to McMaster. It moves along Main east, along King street and then over the 403 and ends at Main west.” Paul Johnson.

Hamiltonians will not have their say, project officials confirmed there will not be a referendum held on the topic. But next spring city council will vote for the last time whether to approve the costs of running and maintaining the LRT. If council votes yes, the project will continue moving forward.