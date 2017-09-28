‘We’ve got everything you’re looking for and more’ Hamilton entices Amazon

Hamilton has released a new video that promises to ‘wow’ Amazon when it makes its bid for the company to build Amazon HQ2 in the city.

The video features Mayor Fred Eisenberger standing on the mountain brow as he offers a small glimpse into what the city has to offer.

“To the folks at Amazon and their families, welcome to our beautiful city,” he says. “In the coming days, you’re going to be hearing from us in a really big way.”

Council members voted unanimously at Wednesday night’s city council meeting to spend as much as $500,000 to lure the retail giant to build their second corporate headquarters in Hamilton.

The city will contribute $250,000 and another $250,000 will come from private and institutional partners.

Amazon HQ2 is expected to create 50,000 jobs in the next ten to 15 years and $5 billion in capital expenditures.

In a press release on their website, Hamilton says they looked closely at the type of city Amazon is seeking as well as the technical and land requirements.

“This represents a significant opportunity that our team is focused on pursuing. The economic and creative transformation of our city aligns perfectly with Amazon’s expansion plans. We know we are going to be competing with cities from across North America and we are confident in the value, excitement and energy Hamilton brings to what we believe will be a winning proposal,” said Mayor Eisenberger.

The deadline to submit the Amazon HQ2 bid is October 19, 2017.

To view the video on YouTube, click here.