‘Wet, dull and dreary day’ expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region

A special weather statement is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara regions as significant rainfall heads toward the Golden Horseshoe.

Environment Canada says a “large and moisture laden Texas low” is expected to track towards the Great Lakes Tuesday, crossing Lake Huron and Georgian Bay into Central Ontario.

Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines and Grimsby will likely get about 20 to 30 millimeters of rain, resulting in a “wet, dull and dreary day”, according to the weather agency.

The rain will come to an end on Tuesday night as the system moves away into Quebec, Ont.