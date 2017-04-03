Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘Wet, dull and dreary day’ expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: environment canada, grimsby, hamilton, niagara falls, rainfall, special weather statement, st catharines, welland

rainumbrella

A special weather statement is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara regions as significant rainfall heads toward the Golden Horseshoe.

Environment Canada says a “large and moisture laden Texas low” is expected to track towards the Great Lakes Tuesday, crossing Lake Huron and Georgian Bay into Central Ontario.

Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines and Grimsby will likely get about 20 to 30 millimeters of rain, resulting in a “wet, dull and dreary day”, according to the weather agency.

The rain will come to an end on Tuesday night as the system moves away into Quebec, Ont.


LATEST STORIES

‘Wet, dull and dreary day' expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region

Oakville police search for missing 13-year-old girl

City of Hamilton warns residents about door-to-door scam

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php