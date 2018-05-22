WestJet strike looming

;
WestJet is continuing negotiations with their pilots this week amid a looming strike.

WestJet pilots have been in a legal strike position since Saturday, but they avoided going on strike over the weekend so they wouldn’t disrupt travel plans for people over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) is the union representing WestJet pilots. They have been in negotiations with the airline since September.

91% of pilots voted in favour of a strike and both sides say they are committed to reaching an agreement.

If pilots do strike, the union will give 72 hours notice.

The issues at the table are primarily around working conditions, job security and compensation. According to some data from 2017, WestJet pilots on average make around $112 000 per year.

In terms of contingency plans for passengers, WestJet said they will issue refunds if a strike happens.



