WestJet waiving cancellation fees in wake of Trump Middle Eastern travel ban

WestJet said they will step up to support Middle Eastern passengers after President Donald Trump banned non-American citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The airline issued an advisory that said they will waive cancellation fees for people who hold passports from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya. This comes after a statement from the U.S. State Department that said Canadians who hold dual citizenship with any of the seven countries targeted by the travel ban will not be permitted to enter the U.S.

The U.S. Federal law enforcement said there was an exemption for foreigners whose entry is in the national interest of the United States but it’s not clear how that exemption would be applied.