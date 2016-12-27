2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Westdale Theatre up for sale

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Aiden Johnson, historic theatre, provinical heritage designation, sale, westdale, Westdale Theatre

westdaletheatre_0

The Westdale Theatre, one of Hamilton’s historic theatres, is up for sale for $1.8 million.

The old-style theatre on King Street West was built in the 1930’s and has been described as a rare gem. It’s the only single screen theatre left in the city, with more than 593 seats.

The process had already begun to protect the property with a provincial heritage designation, which would safeguard the building against demolition of alteration.

Hamilton City Councillor Aiden Johnson is working to save the theatre before it’s sold.

“It’s very important that the next owner understands the importance of preserving the theatre, and heritage designation is a way of impressing upon the new owner of what their obligations are.”


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php