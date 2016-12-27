Westdale Theatre up for sale

The Westdale Theatre, one of Hamilton’s historic theatres, is up for sale for $1.8 million.

The old-style theatre on King Street West was built in the 1930’s and has been described as a rare gem. It’s the only single screen theatre left in the city, with more than 593 seats.

The process had already begun to protect the property with a provincial heritage designation, which would safeguard the building against demolition of alteration.

Hamilton City Councillor Aiden Johnson is working to save the theatre before it’s sold.

“It’s very important that the next owner understands the importance of preserving the theatre, and heritage designation is a way of impressing upon the new owner of what their obligations are.”