Westdale Theatre bought by non-profit group

Hamilton’s Westdale Theatre was sold after being on the market for only one month

A not-for-profit group comprised of eight to 10 people bought the iconic single screen theatre and said, to residents relief, that they want to keep it running as a cinema. The group also said that they plan on respecting the heritage of the building while at the same time investing $1 million in renovations to upgrade things like the projector, seats, the roof and heating and cooling systems.

Graham Crawford, part of the group who bought the cinema, said they did not waste any time in making an offer.

“We responded quickly because we didn’t want to loose the theatre. Someone else could have bought it and turned it into something else.”

The building, which has been entertaining the city since the 1930’s, was put up for sale just after Christmas at an asking price of $1.8 million.