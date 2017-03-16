West leg of Sherman Access closed for two weeks

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: city of hamilton, construction, Diana Weeks, escarpment, hamilton, sherman access

The entire west leg of the Sherman Access is closed in both directions for two weeks, for what the City of Hamilton is calling “geotechnical investigations”. According to city’s public works spokesperson Jasmine Graham, the access is being shut down so that crews can conduct pre-work required to create a plan for new and repaired retaining walls. Crews will use the information gathered over the next two weeks to come up with that plan.

Graham says the project will require large and heavy equipment, which for safety reasons, calls for the full closure of the west portion of the access.

In the past, falling debris has been the cause of closures on the access, but the city says this time that’s not the case.

The closure runs until the evening of Wednesday March 29th, but if all goes well, it may reopen sooner. The east leg of the access remains open.


