West leg of the Sherman Access closed due to falling rocks

A small rock slide shut down the west leg of the Sherman access Friday afternoon and it will remain closed until further notice.

Around 2:00 pm Hamilton police shut down the west leg of the Sherman access in both directions to traffic while city crews cleared the small boulders and debris that fell in the south bound lanes.

Both the east and west lanes were closed last year at the end of May for repairs after rocks fell from the escarpment. The west leg only reopened two months ago.

A spokesperson from the city wasn’t available to speak on camera but said this typically happens with heavy rain and freeze thaw cycles.

The westleg of the Sherman Access will be closed all weekend so drivers will need to find another route.

As a precaution the city is investigating the east leg but for now, it is open to traffic.