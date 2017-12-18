Wesley Urban Ministries’ Christmas store

Hundreds of families may go hungry this Christmas and not have any presents for their children but a special store has been set up in east Hamilton to help bring Christmas to those in need.

The Christmas and holiday store inside the Pioneer Memorial United Church will be open from 10-4 everyday this week, so people struggling to make ends meet will be able to get food and presents for the holidays. They have been helping Hamiltonians for 30 years.

To see if you qualify for help visit: Wesley Urban Ministries