Welland sets new Guinness World Record for longest line of inflatables

The Welland Canal was quite colourful as thousands of people took their favourite floaties to the water for a chance to be the first ever city to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest line of inflatables.

As far as the eye could see, the Welland Canal was dotted with water inflatables of all kinds. Pizza, donuts, swans and family loungers, approximately 2,000 people made it out to be a part of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

This is a brand new category for Guinness World Records and no one has set it before. The goal was to surpass 100 meters long but they set the record at 165 meters.

The guidelines required the floaties to get into a line and had to be touching without being tethered by rope.

The record was officially broken at around 5 p.m. and the City of Welland now holds the title for the Guinness World Record for the longest line of water infatables.