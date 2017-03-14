Welland man has been missing since January

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man who has been missing since late January.

Adam Larabie is described as white, five-foot-ten, 175 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he has ties to Beamsville and Niagara Falls and is believed to be in the Niagara region.

Larabie is also wanted by the Niagara Regional Police Service on a fail to appear warrant for court.

Police say his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.


