A Welland home is targeted and police are investigating it as a hate crime

A lesbian couple from Welland say they fear for their lives.

Debbie Griffiths and her partner woke up to the words “dikes will die”, “move”, “u die”, along with crosses, spray painted in their backyard. The pair also rescue rabbits and when they woke up to the threats and homophobia they noticed an empty cage and a rabbit gone.

Unfortunately this kind of hate is no surprise to the pair. So far this year they say they have been targeted 9 times. They have had their car keyed, their pond with koi fish drained, masked men show up at their door and they’ve had to repaint their garage door many times.

Griffiths says some neighbours have offered support, while others continue to make their lives a living hell.

“We are constantly being videotaped by a neighbour. I’ve been at the park and seeing this person video taping me. We’ve had neighbours coming out making slurs about us.”

Niagara Regional Police are investigating. “The graffiti that’s been placed on the residence falls within our hate crime general order.”

The couple, who have lived at their home for 7 years, have several surveillance cameras on their home, but none that capture the backyard area.