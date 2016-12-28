Welland fishermen find body in water, police investigate

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: Niagara
Tags: boat ramp, body found, fisherman, forensics unit, marine unit, niagara regional police, welland, Welland Scuba park

Niagara police are investigating after two local fishermen found a body near the Lincoln Street Bridge in Welland.

Police were called to the Welland SCUBA Park and Boat Ramp around 1:45 p.m on Tuesday after the fishermen found the body in the water.

The Niagara marine unit and the forensic services unit were called in to assist police.

The body has been identified but police say they are not releasing a name at this time.

A post mortem is scheduled for later Wednesday.


