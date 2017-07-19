Wedding dressmaker files for bankruptcy

Alfred Angelo, a designer based in Florida has filed for bankruptcy. It has left many brides stunned after finding out they may not get their dress or bridesmaid dresses before their big day.

Best for Bride in Hamilton has been emailing and calling the designer chain to see if they will ship out ordered dresses, but those calls have been left unanswered and future shipments are unknown.

Customers were told any dress ordered directly online from Alfred Angelo after May would not be delivered, but retailers who carry the gowns have been kept out of the loop. Manager Marcella Lico says the designer should have stopped taking orders because they have a social responsibility.

For now Best for Bride have pulled all of the sample dresses, 18 of them, in hopes that the brides-to-be will fall in love with a new gown. Those who are in a crunch now will not face rush order fees on a new dress which means the store will be out of pocket hundreds of dollars per dress. They hope to have answers from the trustee by the end of the week in terms of any other shipments.

State-side, the lawyer representing Alfred Angelo says she will ask the court-appointed trustee to release any dresses being held in order to ship them out to the stores. It’s unclear when that decision will be made.