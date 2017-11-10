Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

We remember WWII

Posted:
Category: Books & Newsmakers
Tags: george stewart, history, mosquito, pilot, remember, remembrance day, tim bolen, veterans, world war ii


George Stewart spent WWII flying the Mosquito and he joined us today to talk about his experiences.


LATEST STORIES

Daddy's Home 2

CHCH Morning Live: Harbourtown Sound

We remember WWII

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php