Watermain repair closes Hamilton’s James Street overnight

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: detour, hamilton, hsr, James Street, overnight, sunday, watermain

The City of Hamilton is reminding drivers in the downtown core that city crews will close James Street South overnight and early into Sunday morning.

The city said they need to shut the street down in order to repair a watermain from midnight until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The city asks that drivers avoid the stretch of James Street from Main to King Street throughout the eight hour closure. Transit will also be affected by the closure and the HSR tweeted about delays to bus stops expected to take place during the brief road closure.


