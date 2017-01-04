Waterloo woman dies while hiking in Italy

A young Ontario woman who recently moved to Europe with her fiance has died after falling off a mountain path in Italy.

Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez was hiking in a mountainous area near the Italian-Austrian border when she reportedly slipped off the path and fell onto rocks in a valley below.

Local media reports say the 24-year-old died instantly and rescue teams were able to recover her body from the area.

Alvarez moved to Italy about six months ago with her fiance, Colin Behanna, a former OHL player who signed a deal to play for a team based in northern Italy.