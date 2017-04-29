Waterloo police look for a Hamilton man wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a 24 year old Hamilton man in connection to the death of a 22 year old Kitchener woman.

Police were called to Country Hill drive in Kitchener Friday morning and found a deceased female in her residence, she has been identified as Melinda Vasilije.

Police are looking for Ager Mohsin Hasan in relation to her death. He was last seen crossing over the Peace Bridge into the U.S. driving a black 2016 Honda HR-V licence plate BPKT 509.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone who may have seen Ager or knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact police