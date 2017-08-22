Waterloo man sentenced to 8 years for repeated sexual abuse of a 7 year old girl

The second of five people charged in the repeated sexual abuse of a 7-year-old Hamilton girl has been sentenced to 8 years in jail.

With time served 39-year-old Rui Dasilva is sentenced to spend another 6-years and 4-months in jail. The Waterloo man found an ad on Craigslist advertising a 7 year-old girl for sex in December of 2015. He responded, planned her abuse and in February of 2016 went over to her home and sexually attacked her alongside her mothers boyfriend. The boyfriend can not be named to protect the girls identity. Two months later he did it again this time bringing a female friend to join in to.

A 50 year old Hamilton man is already behind bars serving a nearly four year jail term for his part in exploiting the little girl. He was planning an attack but was arrested before it could happen.

Frustrated and emotional in the courthouse the little girls aunt says she’s disappointed. She wanted to see Dasliva sentenced to the maximum, which is 14 years.

48 year old Sonya Lucas was the friend Dasilva brought to the young girls home to join in on the abuse in April of last year. She plead guilty to the attack in December, she’ll be sentenced next month.

Another Hamilton man who also can not be named to protect the identity of the girl is also facing charges. The girls mother’s boyfriend is facing a total of 40 charges.