Waterloo man arrested in child abuse back in court for sentencing

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: court, craigslist, Rui Dasilva, sexual assault, Sonya Lucas, waterloo

A Waterloo man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl will be back in court on Monday and is expected to enter a guilty plea for a second time.

Rui DaSilva was arrested last year along with Sonya Lucas, and two other men, following the alleged sexual assault of a young girl.

The 38-year-old from Waterloo originally plead guilty for his involvement, which included filming the attack and making the girl available for sex on the website Craigslist.

The original judge in the case died so a new judge will hear a plea tomorrow and is expected to sentence DaSilva the same day.

He is facing up to 14 years behind bars.


