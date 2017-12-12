Waterloo man, 24, charged with stunt driving in Hamilton

2017 Business Nomination
The Hamilton Police Service is reminding drivers to slow down after a Waterloo man was charged with stunt driving.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers saw a black Ford Mustang travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 6 near Parkside Drive.

Police say the driver was going 135 kilometers per hour, more than 50 kilometers over the posted speed limit in the area.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act. His vehicle has been impounded for seven days and his license suspended for the same amount to time.

Police said additional penalties can be imposed if convicted of stunt driving including a $2,000 to $10,000 fine, driver’s license suspension up to two years and seven demerit points.


