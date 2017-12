A multi-alarm fire broke out in Waterdown Friday afternoon causing damage to several town-homes.

A neighbour called 911 around 1 pm after seeing flames coming from a balcony on Nesbit blvd.

Hamilton fire say the blaze started in unit 20 and quickly spread. 9 units in total were damaged, 3 extensive.

No one was home at the time but a dog was rescued and taken to a local veterinary.

The Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.