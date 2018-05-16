Waterdown residents worried after a series of car break-ins

;
Waterdown residents are on edge after they have had their vehicle windows smashed, car parts ripped out and items stolen, including garage door openers. One woman even had her truck taken right from her driveway.

Darleen Kaar’s SUV was broken into two weeks ago. “My youngest daughter comes in and says mom your car window is smashed, there’s glass everywhere and the garage is half open”. Her garage door opener was stolen off the visor and her husband’s bag which was inside was missing.

There are dozens of Facebook posts on a Waterdown community page from people sharing pictures and videos of their damaged vehicles. Hamilton police say there have been 56 incidents reported to them so far this year and over the last week, especially, they have seen a spike in these types of crimes.

Extra officers are being deployed in the area to help and police are reminding people to make sure their vehicles are locked and valuables out of sight.



