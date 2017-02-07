Waterdown men charged in Highway 427 road rage incident

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Toronto
Tags: Amritpal Sing Sandhu, Inderjeet Singh Sanghu, police, waterdown

2017-01-06-427roadrageen6

Two Waterdown men are facing criminal charges related to a road rage incident on Highway 427 last month.

Cell phone footage captured the dangerous interaction on January 4 between two men and three women on the busy Toronto highway.

Police say a vehicle aggressively drove up behind the victims and flashed their high beams several times. The vehicle then passed the victim’s car, pulled in front and stopped the vehicle in the live lanes of traffic.

Two men can be seen in the video getting out of the car and appear to yell profanities at the women.

The driver, 47-year-old Inderjeet Singh Sanghu, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief endangering life.

The passenger, 21-year-old Amritpal Sing Sandhu, is charged with uttering threats.


