Waterdown man paralyzed after falling from his roof hanging Christmas lights

The community of Waterdown is rallying behind a local family who experienced a tragic accident last month. Brian Campbell was hanging Christmas lights when he fell off his roof suffering a severe spinal injury. The Campbell family says they’re overwhelmed by the support they’ve received as this husband and father recovers in hospital over the holidays.

Brian was on the roof of his home last month hanging lights. It was icy and as he stepped on the ladder the bottom of the ladder slipped and he fell back.

“As soon as I hit the ground I felt my legs go white hot then nothing so I knew pretty instantly that there was something wrong.”

He fractured his spine. Brian had to go through a lengthy surgery, followed by some complications and now extensive rehab. The Cambpell family says they wouldn’t have made it through those bad days without the support from their family, friends, neighbours and even complete strangers.

They’ve also started a Go Fund me page which has raised almost $20 000 so far.

Brian has a long recovery ahead of him he will be spending the next 6 weeks at the rehabilitation centre with several hours of physiotherapy each day. But for now they’re just taking it one day at a time with the help of their community.