Waterdown daycare leaves parents scrambling for refunds and alternative care

Parents of children who attended the “Creative Me Preschool” in Waterdown were left in disbelief when the centre’s doors were shut with only a day’s notice.

According to a Facebook post by a parent whose son attends the daycare, the parent said “after speaking with some people I have decided to repost. Creative Me Inc. has taken money from me. I want it back and will talk to whoever is needed”.

Many parents in the same situation were in shock and scrambled to find an alternate daycare as the work-week began.

Parents say the owner refused to refund pre-paid fees or return any phone calls and cashed cheques despite the daycare being closed.

The business was purchased by a new owner in August last year who, according to one parent, wasn’t paying her employees or rent and was evicted earlier this month.