Waterdown business opens to brighten lives of children and parents

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, News, Ontario
Tags: adhd, arts, business, children, coaching, games, interactive, local, parents, positive, The Bright Side Initiative, tools, waterdown, workshops

A Waterdown business called the The Bright Side Initiative opened it’s doors on Saturday.

The new business for parents and children emphasizes making participants feel empowered and encouraged, from parents to children. The Bright Side Initiative offers a chance to explore several interactive tools, games creative arts and imaginary play, ADHD Coaching and customized workshops.

Co-founders Wendy van Barneveld and Sydney Holmes said their programs were created as a way to help children with all abilities develop, connect and make friendships in a non-clinical setting.


