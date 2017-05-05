Water Safety

Local conservation authorities are asking people to be vigilant near rivers, creeks and culverts as they are saturated with water, which makes it soft and susceptible to erosion. Municipalities have already fenced off access to some trails and paths and cleared out catch basins.

Water levels within major rivers and creeks are higher than normal, but remain below critical levels. But with so much rain expected in such little time people are being asked to keep an eye on river and lake conditions.

Drivers should also avoid flooded roadways.

“You don’t know how deep the water is, you don’t know if there are obstructions underneath the water and if you get your wheels off the side of the road way or the road could be washed out underneath you then you can end up in a tragic situation very quickly. Your car can overturn you can get stuck.” Lee Smith, retired fire chief.

As little as 30 centimetres or a foot of water is all it takes to float a car off the ground. Smith says the best course of action for drivers is to turn around and find another route.