Water quality at one of Hamilton’s summer hot spots

Hamilton harbour beaches have been plagued by pollution problems. Bayfront Park beach has been closed since 2016 and Pier Four beach may close this year if it doesn’t show improvement.

While the parks are thriving, Chris Mclaughlin, executive director of the bay area restoration council says the beaches aren’t doing as well. The problem is continuously high levels of bacteria and possibly toxic algae. Last year, the Hamilton harbour was given a C+, however the “towards safe harbour report card” states the health of water and habitat are getting better.

Tys Theysmeyer, head of natural areas at the Royal Botanical Gardens which owns Cootes Paradise, says extensive restoration work has improved water quality and natural habitats.

“The aquatic life is attempting to flourish and it gets a good start each spring and then one of these large episodes comes along and sets us back.”

Advocates say healthy water means understanding the relationship we have on the impact of the ecosystem.