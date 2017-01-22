2016 Business Excellence Awards
Washington D.C. Women’s March hub for Women’s Rights and Presidential dislike

Women’s Marches took place around the world and Washington D.C. was arguably the most centralized hub for solidarity.

Millions of women, friends, families, celebrities, men and people of all ethnicities and age groups came together in support of women’s rights and in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. Alone. Among them where approximately 600 hundred Canadians, mainly women who traveled overnight on chartered buses from Niagara and the GTA in order to participate.

 

 

 


