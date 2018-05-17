Canada-wide warrant issued in bus terminal attack

Peel police have identified the third person wanted in a vicious attack on an autistic man at a bus station in Mississauga.

The assault happened on the evening of March 13.

The 29-year-old was sitting on the stairs at the Square One bus terminal when he was approached by three other men.

Video shows the group kicking and punching the autistic man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A Canada wide warrant has now been issued for 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal. He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault. Uppal has no fixed address.

The two other men that were wanted in the attack have been found and charged. Twenty-one-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil was arrested in March while 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami turned himself in to police a few days later.

The attack was unprovoked.