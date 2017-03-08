Warning issued for Niagara and Hamilton ‘significant risk of damaging winds’

Environment Canada has issued a warning about strong winds that could cause damage in Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines, and Grimsby.

Strong winds with gusts up to 90 km per hour are expected to develop early Wednesday afternoon and may cause power outages in the area. Wind warnings are issued by Environment Canada when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

The winds may be strong enough at times to damage buildings, including to roof shingles and windows. The national weather agency says loose objects may be to tossed by the wind and can cause injury. The winds will likely begin to diminish early Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says the winds may make driving conditions difficult at times.