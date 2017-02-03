Coming to iTunes and VOD this weekend is War on Everyone, the newest dark comedy from John Michael McDonagh (Calvary, The Guard). The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival last year and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Peña, Theo James, Tessa Thompson, and Caleb Landry Jones.

Two corrupt cops in New Mexico set out to blackmail and frame every criminal unfortunate enough to cross their path. Things take a sinister turn, however, when they try to intimidate someone who is more dangerous than they are. Or is he?

In an interview with The Independent, McDonagh spoke about the inherent offensiveness in his scripts. “I try not self-censor myself because… I had lines in The Guard I thought were quite risky but would often get the biggest laugh across the board. Humour is individual to everyone. There’s now this idea that you can’t make jokes about certain religions and gender stuff, LBGT. We seem to be getting to this place where ‘you can make this joke but can’t make that joke.’ Do I have to read a table of jokes I can or cannot make? I’d rather make the jokes. “

War on Everyone is rated 18A and can be found on iTunes.