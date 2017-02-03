Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

War on Everyone

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: alexander skarsgård, caleb landry jones, john michael mcdonagh, Michael Pena, movies, tessa thompson, THEO JAMES, trailers, war on everyone

Coming to iTunes and VOD this weekend is War on Everyone, the newest dark comedy from John Michael McDonagh (CalvaryThe Guard). The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival last year and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Peña, Theo James, Tessa Thompson, and Caleb Landry Jones.

Two corrupt cops in New Mexico set out to blackmail and frame every criminal unfortunate enough to cross their path. Things take a sinister turn, however, when they try to intimidate someone who is more dangerous than they are. Or is he?

In an interview with The Independent, McDonagh spoke about the inherent offensiveness in his scripts. “I try not self-censor myself because… I had lines in The Guard I thought were quite risky but would often get the biggest laugh across the board. Humour is individual to everyone. There’s now this idea that you can’t make jokes about certain religions and gender stuff, LBGT. We seem to be getting to this place where ‘you can make this joke but can’t make that joke.’ Do I have to read a table of jokes I can or cannot make? I’d rather make the jokes. “

War on Everyone is rated 18A and can be found on iTunes.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Rings Rings
The Space Between Us The Space Between Us

css.php