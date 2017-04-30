War Amps helps youth amputees tackle life and bullying with positive attitudes

A handshake, hair styling or even preparing food can pose big challenges for amputees.

About 100 children attended seminars by The War Amps today to share ideas about performing everyday tasks, and tackling much bigger issues like bullying.

Most young amputees say they have to deal with uncomfortable questions and stares. But the purpose of Saturday’s seminar was to understand that support and the right attitude can make all the difference.

While everyday tasks may be tricky to navigate, attendees at the seminar said they are not missing out and they hope people will stop focusing on what they can’t do and instead see all of their abilities.