2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

War Amps helps youth amputees tackle life and bullying with positive attitudes

Posted:
Category: Halton, Health & Lifestyle, News
Tags: bullying, burlington, war amps

A handshake, hair styling or even preparing food can pose big challenges for amputees.

About 100 children attended seminars by The War Amps today to share ideas about performing everyday tasks, and tackling much bigger issues like bullying.

Most young amputees say they have to deal with uncomfortable questions and stares. But the purpose of Saturday’s seminar was to understand that support and the right attitude can make all the difference.

While everyday tasks may be tricky to navigate, attendees at the seminar said they are not missing out and they hope people will stop focusing on what they can’t do and instead see all of their abilities.


LATEST STORIES

Niagara Police searching for suspects in month-old assault in St. Catharines

War Amps helps youth amputees tackle life and bullying with positive attitudes

Ontario issues warning to pet owners for rabies prevention

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php