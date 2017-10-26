Wanted man arrested in Hamilton

A 21-year-man wanted by police after a shooting in Hamilton has been arrested.

Police issued an arrest warrant on October 10 for Goran Kakamad following an “incident” at a home on Mohawk Rd. East between Upper Wellington St. and Upper Wentworth St.

“During this incident several rounds from a firearm were discharged into the residence,” said Hamilton police in a news release. Police said a person who lives at the home fled and went for help.

A vehicle that was also seen fleeing the home was spotted the following day but when officers tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly sped away, narrowly missing other vehicles.

Kakamad is accused of being the driver of that vehicle.

Police say he was arrested “without incident” near Main Street West and Cootes Drive on Tuesday and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to comply probation and drive while disqualified.

He was brought before the court earlier this week and his bail was opposed.

Hamilton Police said an overwhelming influx of information that was provided by the public was instrumental in locating Kakamad.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.