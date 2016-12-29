Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
‘I want to be with Carrie’ actress Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: 2016 deaths, Billie Lourd, carrie fisher, celebrity death, Debbie Reynolds, singin in the rain, Todd Fisher

debbie_reynolds_carrie_fisher_landscape

Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic movie “Singin’ in the Rain”, has died one day after the death of her daughter, actress-writer Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday. “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Todd said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death earlier this week “was too much” for Reynolds.

Carrie Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles four days before her death on Tuesday.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,” her son explained. “And then she was gone.”

Celebrities reacted to the Hollywood legends death on Twitter.


