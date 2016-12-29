‘I want to be with Carrie’ actress Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic movie “Singin’ in the Rain”, has died one day after the death of her daughter, actress-writer Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday. “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Todd said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death earlier this week “was too much” for Reynolds.

Carrie Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles four days before her death on Tuesday.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,” her son explained. “And then she was gone.”

Celebrities reacted to the Hollywood legends death on Twitter.

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016