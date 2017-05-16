WannaCry ransomware attack

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: Canada & The World
This weekend’s ‘WannaCry’ hack, which was the largest ever, has slowed down thanks to a software patch but cyber security experts say that this could have been prevented if the corporations affected installed the software when it was first introduced in March.

The WannaCry hackers revealed software vulnerabilities using a common technique called phishing where people are sent bogus emails that entice users to open them.

The result paralyzed the computers of massive organizations across the globe and demanded an unlocking ransom of $300 in bitcoins. Privacy experts say that this mess could have been prevented if people paid attention to Microsoft’s software updates.

200 000 victims later, the hack has been slowed down with the patch now installed but security experts say the recent cyber attack should serve as a warning to businesses to create a better corporate culture when it comes to dealing with company computers.

Homeland security says that despite the range of the hack, only about $70 000 worth of bitcoin was paid to hackers. In terms of finding who they are, investigators say it isn’t impossible, that the hackers will eventually have to convert their bitcoin to real cash which could be traced.


