Wallet theft caught on camera

Nineteen year-old Tyson McCool was swamped the second he got into work at a Petro-Canada in St. Catherines. He was in such a rush that he left his wallet on the counter, which ended up being a costly mistake.

McCool says he didn’t realize his wallet was taken until he got a tip from a customer. When he went to the put the money in his wallet, he noticed it was missing.

McCool says he had about $160 in cash and about $50 in gift cards taken.

He cancelled his credit cards, but about $400 had already been charged to his card.

He posted a video and a screen shot of the woman who stole his wallet to Facebook. It has been viewed over 200 000 times and shared by over 4000 people.

“It has been crazy. People have been messaging me from all over. From Kitchener to London, letting me know who she is.”

That led McCool to a Facebook page, where a woman, who is described as self-employed wrote “can’t knock my hustle.” That account was linked to an online Facebook ad selling gift cards to Tim Hortons, the LCBO and Subway.

The woman who took the wallet even sent him a Facebook message.

“She tried to apologize, but I couldn’t do it right then because I still couldn’t grasp the fact that someone would want to take my things even though I am working my butt off to make everything meet.”

McCool’s credit card companies have reimbursed him and Niagara Police say they are investigating, but have made no arrests.