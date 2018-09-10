Two sisters in Hamilton are working together to change the survival rates for women who are living with ovarian cancer.

Carla Piccioni was diagnosed with ovarian cancer six years ago.

Today, she’s in remission and grateful to be alive.

Her daughters Victoria and Julia, inspired by Carla’s courage, became co-chairs of Hamilton’s Ovarian Cancer Walk of Hope.

Despite a gloomy sky, there were plenty of smiles from participants of all ages both women and men who walked together to show their support. This year’s theme is no woman walks alone.

According to Ovarian Cancer Canada, less than 50 percent of women who are diagnosed with cancer live longer than five years. It’s why knowing your body and understanding the symptoms are your first lines of defence.

Victoria and Julia say there are no reliable screening tests and survival rates haven’t improved in 50 years they hope to change that one step at a time.