Voter fraud allegation

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are once again being accused of stuffing the ballot box. Former Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Provincial PC candidate Vikrim Singh has filed an appeal claiming that “gross irregularities and voter fraud” took place during last months nomination and that party-president Rick Dyksta and two other officials are to blame.

After votes were counted from the 7 ballot boxes, Singh was winning in the four way race. In documents obtained by CHCH, scrutineers say it was at the credentials desk where the numbers make no sense.

A party insider said that they are confident that most of the people who headed to the credentials desk were Singh’s voters and they thought they had the election in the bag when the only votes left to be counted were coming from the credentials desk.

But the numbers came in and Jobson Easow had 26 votes, Jeffery Peller had 35 votes, Vikrim Signh had 78 votes and Benjamin Levitt had more votes then any of the other candidates combined, 202 votes.

The Singh campaign alleges in the 11 page appeal document that it is not reasonable that 345 ballots were cast at the credentials table in the two and a half hours that were set aside for voting. Cases at the credentials desk require extensive identification checks and with that many votes that only leaves 26 seconds per voter.

Named in the appeal are Rick Dykstra, PC executive director Bob Stanley, and staffer Logan Bugeja.

Nominations in Newmarket- Aurora and Ottawa-West-Nepan are also being challenged. Patrick Brown announced a day after Singh’s appeal was filed that going forward a third party would oversee nominations.

Both Patrick Brown and Rick Dykstra did not respond to requests for comment.