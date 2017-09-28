Watch CHCH Live
Volunteers knit ‘Twiddlemuffs’ for those coping with Alzheimer’s disease

Category: Hamilton
Tags: Alzheimer Society of Canada, alzheimer's disease, central library, hamilton


Drop by the Central Library in Hamilton on any given Friday afternoon, and you`ll find a group of about a dozen volunteers knitting Twiddlemuffs.

They`re soft, knitted muffs with strands of textured beads, buttons and ribbons — both inside and out. They give people with dementia something to keep their hands occupied, while giving them a source of visual, tactile and sensory stimulation.

During the last 9 months, volunteers have lovingly made dozens of Twiddlemuffs. It’s a collaborative effort between the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton and Halton, and the Central Library.


