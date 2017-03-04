Vodka recall

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is pulling some bottles of vodka off store shelves after it was found to have more than double the alcohol content listed on its labels.

The LCBO says over 600 bottles of Georgian Bay vodka were improperly diluted before packaging, resulting in a vodka with 81% alcohol. The standard is 40%.

“You’ll notice a very high burning sensation, leaves a very dry mouth feel just because the high alcohol levels dry out your mouth.” Mike McCormack, distiller for Niagara Craft Distillers.

That’s how this recall was brought to the Canadian Food Inspection agency’s attention. A customer brought back a bottle of the Georgian Bay vodka to an LCBO and was taken for further testing.

The LCBO says it has at least 300 bottles accounted for and suggests anyone who has them to return them for a full refund. The Canadian Food Inspection agency says there have been no reported illnesses so far.


