VISITATION FOR KIRK WILSON

Family and friends are gathering to remember Hamilton’s Kirk Wilson today. The 49 year old was one of 5 people killed in a shooting at BPM electronic music festival at Blu Parrot nighclub in Mexico last week.

A married father of two, and a veteran in event security, died after a lone gunman entered the club and began exchanging fire with another person inside. Wilson was providing security at the nighclub when chaos erupted.

Friends of Wilson told CHCH News that Wilson was one of the kindest and gentlest souls. A GoFund me page has been set up for Wilson’s wife and two young children.

Visitation takes place today at Bay Gardens.