Virgin Mary statue stolen from Hamilton Mountain school

Hamilton police are investigating the theft of a Mary statue from a Catholic elementary school on Hamilton Mountain.

The statue was taken from Annunciation of our Lord Catholic elementary school on Limeridge Rd. East sometime between August 21 and 22.

Police say it was on display in a garden area that was surrounded by a fence and a locked gate.

The statue is roughly 3.5 ft. tall, weighs 15 lbs and is valued at $400.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the statue to contact the BEAR Unit at 905-546-2991.