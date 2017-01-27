Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
‘Violent and dangerous’ man escapes police custody in Toronto

Justin Yates

Toronto police are warning the public after a “violent and dangerous” man escaped from police custody at Toronto General Hospital.

Justin Yates, 39, was last seen getting into a taxi near Yonge St. and Dundas St. on Thursday. He is described as male, white, 5’9″, with facial hair and numerous tattoos. He was wearing black track pants and a black shirt.

Yates allegedly broke into a downtown Toronto business on January 12 and stole more than $100,000 worth of products.

Police warn that if you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.


