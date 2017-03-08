Video shows suspects sought in rash of violent attacks in Niagara

Niagara police have released surveillance footage of six men who allegedly went on a violent 10-minute crime spree in Niagara Falls last month.

Police are hoping someone can identify the men who are believed to be responsible for a rash of violent attacks in the Fallsview Blvd. tourist area on February 24.

The first incident happened around 9:35 p.m. when a couple was walking on Portage Rd. Police say a group of men approached the victims and one of the suspects assaulted the man while trying to rob him.

Just five minutes later, the same group of men approached another couple who was standing on a terrace at the rear of the Embassy Suites Hotel on Fallsview Blvd. Police say the group violently attacked the male victim in an “unprovoked attack.” Five minutes after that, another man was assaulted with a weapon near Dixon St. at Fallsview Blvd.

The suspects in all three attacks are described as being 18 to 25 years old, wearing hoody’s and baggy pants.

All three victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects or who may have witnessed the violent attacks, to contact the Niagara Falls Detective Office at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.