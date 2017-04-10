Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Video shows passenger being dragged off United flight

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: dragged, flight, passenger, United

planedrag

Video of a man being dragged from his seat on an overbooked United Airlines flight has sparked an uproar on social media.

The video shows four officers grabbing the screaming man from the window seat and dragging him through the aisle to the front of the plane.

The overbooked United flight was headed to Louisville, Kentucky from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, United had offered $400 and then $800 vouchers and a hotel stay for volunteers to give up their seats. When no one volunteered, a United manager came on the plane and announced that passengers would be chosen at random.

One passenger said three of the four people named left the flight without incident. The fourth person refused to move and police were called.

Videos of the incident from multiple angles has been posted on Twitter and Facebook. One woman who claimed she was on the flight said, “we are all shaky and so disgusted.”

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz tweeted a response to the incident saying, “This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”


LATEST STORIES

Video shows passenger being dragged off United flight

Cambridge man, 41, identified as motorcycle crash victim

Defending yourself

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php