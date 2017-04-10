Video shows passenger being dragged off United flight

Video of a man being dragged from his seat on an overbooked United Airlines flight has sparked an uproar on social media.

The video shows four officers grabbing the screaming man from the window seat and dragging him through the aisle to the front of the plane.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here’s how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

The overbooked United flight was headed to Louisville, Kentucky from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, United had offered $400 and then $800 vouchers and a hotel stay for volunteers to give up their seats. When no one volunteered, a United manager came on the plane and announced that passengers would be chosen at random.

One passenger said three of the four people named left the flight without incident. The fourth person refused to move and police were called.

Videos of the incident from multiple angles has been posted on Twitter and Facebook. One woman who claimed she was on the flight said, “we are all shaky and so disgusted.”

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz tweeted a response to the incident saying, “This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”