Video of Florida airport shooting released *Graphic*

Graphic video from inside the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport was released on Saturday.

The video showed the moment when the shooter pulled out his gun and opened fire in the baggage claim area. Please be warned the above video is graphic.

Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq war veteran, is charged with committing an act of violence at an international airport, a crime that could carry the death penalty. Santiago’s first court appearance is on Monday.

The FBI agent leading the investigation was Saddam Hussein’s sole interrogator in 2004 following the former Iraqi leader’s capture.