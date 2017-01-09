Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Video of Florida airport shooting released *Graphic*

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, News
Tags: airport, Esteban Santiago, fbi, florida, footage, fort lauderdale, graphic, Hollywood, international, iraq, shooting, veteran

Graphic video from inside the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport was released on Saturday.

The video showed the moment when the shooter pulled out his gun and opened fire in the baggage claim area. Please be warned the above video is graphic.

Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq war veteran, is charged with committing an act of violence at an international airport, a crime that could carry the death penalty. Santiago’s first court appearance is on Monday.

The FBI agent leading the investigation was Saddam Hussein’s sole interrogator in 2004 following the former Iraqi leader’s capture.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php