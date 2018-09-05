Video of an assault in Port Colborne leads to police investigation

Video of a young man attacked by five others in front of a Port Colborne convenience store is making the rounds on social media and Niagara Police are investigating.

The video shows what appears to be a young man who is approached by another and punched. A second young man, then three more join in the attack, hitting and kicking.

Police believe it happened August 26th in the early morning hours in front of the Port Colborne 7-Eleven store on Clarence Street. Police got video two days ago.

“The video coming to light on some level is a positive thing.”

The man who posted the video to Twitter did not shoot the video, did not witness the event and did not want to comment on camera. He has spoken to the victim, whom he did not know beforehand, and says he is recovering from bruising and soreness.

Police say the victim did come forward about 18 hours after the assault but since then they’ve had difficulty reaching him.

“We’ve had some communication issues. We’re trying to establish what their desires are going forward. That’s part of it.”

Teenagers we spoke to near 7-Eleven say the victim tried to help a homeless woman who was being harassed by the group of attackers at the canal. The group then followed him from the bridge to the store.

Neither the teenagers, nor store owners along the canal wanted to speak publicly about the issue for fear of retribution.

“Any type of five on one situation is alarming, and distressing for people to see. getting to the bottom of it is what we want to do.”

Anyone with information should call Niagara Police or Crimestoppers.